Riots after death of five-year-old in Australia - Gallery A police car burns in front of the hospital in Alice Springs. Image: dpa They had been searching for the five-year-old girl for days. Image: dpa Riots after death of five-year-old in Australia - Gallery A police car burns in front of the hospital in Alice Springs. Image: dpa They had been searching for the five-year-old girl for days. Image: dpa

For days there was no trace of five-year-old Sharon. Now there is sad certainty. Anger is boiling over in the small Australian town of Alice Springs.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sharon Granites, who has been missing in Australia for several days, has been found dead.

Police suspect Jefferson Lewis, a recently released inmate, of murdering the five-year-old girl.

During his arrest, Lewis was attacked and injured by angry people in the town of Alice Springs. Show more

After the missing five-year-old Sharon Granites was found dead, riots broke out in the Australian town of Alice Springs. Angry people attacked the suspect before he was arrested, police commissioner Martin Dole said on Friday.

The man was taken to hospital, where further riots broke out against the police, rescue workers and hospital staff, Dole said. He expected charges to be brought in the coming days, Dole said.

Our hearts are broken that the case of the little girl missing in Alice Springs has had such a tragic ending. The girl, who the family has asked be referred to as Kumanjayi Little Baby, was only five years old. She was just at the start of life's adventure. This is the tragic… — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 30, 2026

The girl's family called on people in the Australian media to remain calm. "Now is the time to grieve, to show respect to our family and to have space to grieve and remember," the girl's grandfather told the Australian broadcaster ABC Australia. Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had expressed his condolences to the family. "At this time of their terrible loss, they are in the hearts of all Australians," Albanese said on Platform X.

Days of searching

Police had been searching intensively for the girl for five days in the outback around the small northern Australian town of Alice Springs. Little Sharon disappeared on Sunday night (local time) from a house in the so-called Old Timers Town Camp on the outskirts of the town.

Investigators now believe that the child was abducted. The focus is on 47-year-old Jeffrey Lewis, who is also believed to have been in the house in the indigenous settlement at the time of the crime and had only been released from prison a few days earlier.

47-year-old Jeffrey Lewis is considered an urgent suspect in the murder of Sharon Granites. Bild: NT Police Force

According to the police, he had served a sentence of around 18 months for serious violent crimes. He is said to have had a "loose connection" to the child's family. According to investigators, he was last seen holding the child's hand before he disappeared.

Police were able to arrest the suspect a few hours after Jeffrey Lewis became a wanted man. The police had to bring the man to safety from an angry mob. Lewis is said to have been severely beaten by the angry crowd.

Search with drones and indigenous trackers

A large-scale search was underway in the remote desert region. Hundreds of emergency personnel combed through an impassable area of dense scrubland together with volunteers - on foot, with off-road motorcycles, horses, drones and helicopters. Experienced indigenous trackers were also deployed. Dozens of volunteers supported the search and local organizations coordinated the operations.