More than two years after the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry from a ketamine overdose, the first defendant has been sentenced to prison. The doctor Salvador P. received a sentence of two and a half years in prison plus two years probation on Wednesday, according to Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett.
The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty to selling ketamine to the actor in the weeks before Perry's death in October 2023. When announcing the sentence, the judge emphasized that the doctor had not sold the ketamine that ultimately led to the overdose. However, he and others had certainly contributed to the fact that it could have come to this. "You exploited Mr. Perry's addiction for your own profit," she said.
In addition to the doctor, four other defendants have also pleaded guilty in connection with Perry's death. They are due to be sentenced in the coming months. Perry played the character Chandler Bing in the cult series "Friends".