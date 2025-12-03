Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023 at the age of 54. Bild: Brian Ach/AP/dpa

A doctor has been sentenced to several years in prison in connection with the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A doctor has been sentenced to several years in prison in the case of the late "Friends" star Matthew Perry.

The doctor, Salvador P., has been jailed for two and a half years.

Matthew Perry died more than two years ago from a ketamine overdose.

The 44-year-old doctor had pleaded guilty to selling ketamine to the actor. Show more

More than two years after the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry from a ketamine overdose, the first defendant has been sentenced to prison. The doctor Salvador P. received a sentence of two and a half years in prison plus two years probation on Wednesday, according to Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett.

The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty to selling ketamine to the actor in the weeks before Perry's death in October 2023. When announcing the sentence, the judge emphasized that the doctor had not sold the ketamine that ultimately led to the overdose. However, he and others had certainly contributed to the fact that it could have come to this. "You exploited Mr. Perry's addiction for your own profit," she said.

In addition to the doctor, four other defendants have also pleaded guilty in connection with Perry's death. They are due to be sentenced in the coming months. Perry played the character Chandler Bing in the cult series "Friends".