About a week after a deadly landslide near the southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chongqing, the death toll has risen to at least eleven. According to authorities in the affected Pengshui County, 50 people are still missing. Previously, the number of missing had stood at 34. Rescue workers detected no further signs of life in the rubble, the report added.

Rescue workers are extracting a victim trapped under the rubble at the site of a landslide in Pengshui County in the Chongqing region of southwestern China. Photo: Andy Wong/AP/dpa

Late last week, a landslide buried at least ten homes. Shortly after the disaster, authorities initially reported eight deaths and ten injuries.

The sheer size of the boulders and periods of heavy rain had made the search difficult for the hundreds of volunteers. According to rescue workers, some of the boulders were almost as large as houses. Authorities have now announced that the search for bodies will continue.