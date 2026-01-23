Rescue teams in the southwestern part of the archipelago are searching through the rubble for missing persons. The death toll could rise even further.

The Japanese government has reported 13 deaths so far as a result of the earthquake in Kumamoto.

The death toll continues to rise following the severe earthquake in southwestern Japan. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the day after the quake in Kumamoto Prefecture, on Japan’s southwestern main island of Kyushu, that authorities had confirmed 13 deaths. The Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing a government official, that the death toll could be as high as dozens.

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck on Tuesday afternoon (local time) damaged several buildings and roads in the region; according to local media reports, dozens of people were injured. The search for missing persons is still ongoing. Rescue operations in the disaster-stricken region are continuing—in the hope of finding survivors beneath the rubble in time.

Kumamoto Prefecture had already been struck by a severe 7.3-magnitude earthquake ten years ago. Dozens of people lost their lives at that time, and tens of thousands had to be temporarily housed in emergency shelters.