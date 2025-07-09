Mountains of rubble everywhere, devastated resorts: As the death toll rises in Texas, it's becoming clear that days later, the search is still on for a huge number of missing people.

The extent of the flash flood disaster in the south of the USA is becoming ever clearer.

161 people are missing in the particularly devastated area of Kerr County alone.

The death toll has also risen to 109.

The search teams do not have an exact overview of who exactly had been in the popular vacation area over the long weekend since Friday morning, when the floods began within a short space of time and took many by surprise. Show more

The extent of the flash flood disaster in the south of the USA is becoming increasingly clear. The whereabouts of 161 missing people in the particularly devastated area of Kerr County alone are currently unclear, said Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday afternoon (local time). The death toll also rose to 109.

Rescuers continued to search for missing persons. The search teams do not have an exact overview of who exactly had been in the popular vacation area over the long weekend since Friday morning, when the floods began within a short period of time and took many by surprise. This is the case, for example, if families were not staying in a hotel and registered there, but were camping on the riverbanks on their own. The authorities called on the public to report any missing persons.

Trump arrives with the First Lady

US President Donald Trump will visit the flooded area in Texas with his wife and First Lady Melania on Friday. The Republican announced this on Tuesday (local time) and said of the flash flood: "What a tragic situation."