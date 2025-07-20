  1. Residential Customers
Accident in Halong Bay Death toll rises to 38 after boat accident in Vietnam

dpa

20.7.2025 - 06:48

The excursion boat that capsized in Vietnam has been recovered. More bodies have been discovered. There is still no trace of four people.

DPA

20.07.2025, 06:48

Following the capsizing of an excursion boat in a bay in north-eastern Vietnam, the number of victims has risen to 38. Three more bodies were found when the capsized tourist boat was rescued from Halong Bay early Sunday morning and pulled ashore, according to the authorities. Eight children are among the confirmed fatalities. All the tourists are Vietnamese.

On Saturday, the excursion boat with 48 tourists and five crew members on board capsized during a storm and thunderstorm. Eleven people were rescued.

The last three victims discovered were crew members who were trapped in the cabin, as the Ministry of National Defense told the German Press Agency. Four people are still missing.

More than 300 rescue workers deployed

The authorities mobilized 323 rescue teams from the border guard, police, navy and port authorities for the rescue operation, which lasted all night. 30 ships were involved in the operation. According to media reports, many fishing boats also took part in the search operation. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had instructed the authorities to give priority to the rescue operations.

Halong Bay with its 2,000 islands has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1994. It stretches over 1,500 square kilometers - almost three times the size of Lake Constance. With its spectacular limestone formations, it is one of Vietnam's most popular tourist destinations and attracts millions of visitors every year.

