Sumatra is battling one of the worst flood disasters in recent years. The death toll is rising. And yet the peak of the rainy season is only just beginning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After torrential rainfall in Sumatra, the number of deaths, missing and injured is rising.

According to the authorities, a total of 3.3 million of the 60 million inhabitants are affected by the floods, far more than a third of them in the northern province of Aceh.

Rescue workers are battling difficult conditions in remote areas.

There is great concern that other provinces will also soon be confronted with extreme weather conditions: The peak phase of the rainy season is just starting in Indonesia.

Devastating rainfall recently led to severe flooding in several countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia. Show more

In the disaster area on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the death toll from the devastating floods continues to rise. More than 750 people have died in the floods and landslides, according to the disaster control authorities. The number of missing persons is now around 650 and around 2600 inhabitants have been injured. The number of victims could rise even further, it said.

According to the authorities, a total of 3.3 million of the 60 million inhabitants are affected by the flooding, well over a third of them in the northern province of Aceh. Sumatra is almost as big as Germany, Austria and Switzerland combined. The elongated island lies to the west of Malaysia on the equator and is repeatedly hit by natural disasters. The most recent flood, however, is considered one of the worst in recent years.

Men on tree trunks washed away by the floods in northern Sumatra. (December 2, 2025) Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara

More rain to come

This was preceded by days of heavy monsoon rains. Thousands of houses have been destroyed and many roads are still blocked by debris and mudslides. According to disaster control, almost 40 percent of bridges and schools in the affected regions have been damaged. The military and rescue teams are working tirelessly to search for missing people, clear roads and distribute food, water and medicine.

There is great concern that other provinces will soon also be confronted with extreme weather conditions: In Indonesia, the peak phase of the rainy season is just starting.

Devastating rainfall recently led to severe flooding in several countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia. According to information from the UN weather organization WMO in Geneva, a total of around 2,000 people have died or are missing in Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand following the storms.