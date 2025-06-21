The diving capsule "Titan" from the company OceanGate imploded in June 2023 during a dive to the wreck of the "Titanic". Five people lost their lives. Image: ZDF / OceanGate Expeditions

It was supposed to be an adventure, the start of a new era - and yet it ended in tragedy. Two years ago, the submarine capsule "Titan" imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. All five occupants died. Now a documentary reveals the horrifying background.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In June 2023, the submersible "Titan" imploded during a dive to the Titanic, killing all five occupants, including Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush.

In the "Terra X" documentary "Titan - Todesfahrt zur Titanic" (Sunday, June 22, 7.30 pm, on ZDF), the background to the disaster is examined and the question is asked.

Was it really a tragic accident? Or was negligence to blame for the deaths of the five occupants? Show more

Over 100 years ago, the "Titanic" sank off Newfoundland after colliding with an iceberg. The wreck of the famous ship still lies on the seabed at a depth of around 3800 meters. To see it with one's own eyes is a great but unattainable dream for many.

The Oceangate company wanted to change this.

Co-founder Stockton Rush described the wreck of the steamer as an "absolute place of longing in the sea" - but the entrepreneur took extreme risks to realize his vision. In the end, four people and Stockton Rush himself paid with their lives.

How did it come to this?

In the "Terra X" documentary "Titan - Death Voyage to the Titanic" (available in the ZDF media library and on Sunday, 7.30 pm, on ZDF), the background to the disaster is examined and the question posed: Was it really a tragic accident - or was negligence to blame for the deaths of the five occupants?

Stockton Rush used unauthorized building material

Stockton Rush studied aerospace engineering. He wanted to revolutionize the use of submersibles and, above all, commercialize them.

To achieve this, he relied on a major innovation in construction: "Carbon fiber is the right material for underwater vehicles," he repeatedly stated. According to Rush, the strength-to-buoyancy ratio is three times better than that of titanium. "After testing, it will be invulnerable," the entrepreneur announced at the time - and he couldn't have been more wrong.

Unlike titanium, carbon fiber is not an approved construction material for certified submersibles. But it was not only at this point that the US Coast Guard, which began investigating after the accident, came across irregularities.

Stockton Rush never officially registered its "Titan". Captain Jason Neubauer, Chairman of the Coast Guard Board of Inquiry, explains in the "Terra X" documentary: "This ensures that no control institution monitors the operation." He emphasizes: "We've never seen a move like this before".

Stockton Rush, the builder of the Titan, was an engineer by training and wanted to be recognized as an innovator. He built the pressure hull of his submarine out of lighter and cheaper carbon fiber instead of titanium or steel, which was the industry standard. Image: ZDF und Karl Stanley

The lack of registration was not the only breach of the rules. For example, the dome of the "Titan" was supposed to be secured with a total of 18 bolts during a dive - OceanGate only used four.

Journalist reports shocking statement

Stockton Rush must have been aware that all this represented an enormous risk. Because there were also worrying incidents during the dives long before the "Titan" accident.

The first dive of the pressurized capsule with passengers took place off the Bahamas in 2019. The aim was to test for the first time whether the submersible could take passengers to a depth of 3,800 meters.

On board were Stockton Rush, submersible pilot Karl Stanley and Petros Mathioudakis, a technician for underwater laser scanners. The three men descended with the submarine. After a short time, they heard disturbing noises: "It was extremely loud, like a pistol shot," recalls Mathioudakis and clarifies: "You shouldn't hear a noise like that in a submersible."

Karl Stanley was also highly alarmed after the dive. He was certain that the popping noises were caused by material failure in the carbon fibers. And he goes even further: "I'm sure we were only just on the verge of an implosion," says Stanley.

Rush: "No, I went further down"

Stockton Rush did not want to know anything about it, repeatedly asserting that such noises were completely normal during a dive.

He also emphasized this in an interview with Discovery journalist Josh Gates. When the two discussed the Bahamas dive in an earlier interview, Rush replied: "Let me show you what it sounds like when the carbon fibers fail and you don't have much time left" and played an audio recording of the incident.

"And then you came back up quickly?" Gates followed up. "No, I went further down. Why wouldn't you?" A telling answer from Rush that shocked the journalist: "That wasn't an alarm signal for me, it was a red alert." Rush wanted to achieve his goal, "come what may", said Gates in the ZDF film.

On 22 June 2023, after a five-day search operation, the wreckage of the submersible Titan was discovered on the seabed off the coast of Newfoundland, less than 500 meters from the bow of the Titanic. Image: ZDF

The full extent of the damage was only revealed by a subsequent inspection. There was a crack in the submersible. According to Tony Nissen, the technical director, the crack extended across the entire pressure hull.

An attempt was first made to sand down the damage, but according to Nissen, the boat was no longer fit for use. He continues: "Stockton wanted me to pilot the 'Titanic' mission and I said: 'I'm not getting on board. I didn't trust Stockton."

"Titan" debris was found near the wreck of the "Titanic"

In 2020, the reconstruction of the submersible began, again using carbon fiber. And this time, too, it wasn't long before there were warning signals. On dive 80, there was a loud bang, a so-called "delamination" in which the carbon fibers were damaged, explains Lieutenant Commander Katie Williams of the Coast Guard. She clarifies: "Everyone who boarded the Titan after dive 80 risked their lives".

And yet, on June 18, 2023, the group consisting of "Titanic" expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet (77), British adventurer and entrepreneur Hamish Harding (58), Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood (48) and his son Suleman Dawood (19) as well as Stockton Rush himself decided to attempt the journey to the "Titanic" wreck.

A ship drove the "Titan" from St. John in Canada 700 kilometers off the coast, where the wreck of the "Titanic" lies on the seabed. The capsule began its dive at 9.14 am. Less than two hours later, communication with the submersible was lost.

A feverish search began, which after four days brought sad certainty.

The wreckage of the Titan was discovered. Investigations showed that the submersible had imploded at 10.47 a.m. - all the occupants had died. All that remained was the wreckage of the pressure capsule, less than 500 meters from the bow of the "Titanic".

More videos from the department