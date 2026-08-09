According to official reports, at least 3 people were killed and 25 injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the major Russian city of Belgorod, located near the border. Several apartment buildings, an administrative building, and shops were damaged, the region’s governor, Alexander Shuvayev, reported on Telegram. Images on social media suggested there were several fires in the city, which is located about 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

HANDOUT – A man looks at the broken window of his house after it was hit by Ukrainian shelling. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

No details were provided regarding the military objectives of the attack. However, Belgorod serves as a logistical hub for supplying Russian troops who are shelling the major Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and launching attacks in the Donbas industrial region. As a result, Belgorod is repeatedly targeted, which also affects the energy supply and other civilian infrastructure.

Russian authorities also reported Ukrainian drone attacks on Novorossiysk and Gelendzhik on the Black Sea.

Injured in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa

At the same time, at least six people were injured overnight in a Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, according to a statement by Mayor Serhiy Lyssak on Telegram. In Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, two people were killed and at least 21 were injured.