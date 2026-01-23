Ukraine Deaths and Injuries in Russian Attack on Supermarket

HANDOUT – A damaged supermarket following Russian drone attacks in Chernihiv. Photo: Uncredited/Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution as shown above

At least two people were killed in a Russian drone attack on a supermarket in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, north of Kyiv. One of the victims was a 10-year-old boy, according to a statement by local military administrator Dmytro Bryshynsky on Telegram. Another 25 people inside the supermarket were injured when the combat drone struck.