According to official reports, at least two people were killed in Russian airstrikes on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The number of people injured by the explosion of two glide bombs in the city had risen to 31 by evening, regional military administrator Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram. Several residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

HANDOUT – In this photo released by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration, the Ukrainian flag flies as smoke rises following a Russian missile attack. Photo: Uncredited/Dnipro Regional Administration/AP/dpa

In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a woman was killed in a drone attack on a car, according to the regional administration. Two other passengers in the car were injured.

Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for nearly four and a half years. With the front lines currently at a stalemate, the Russian army is subjecting the Ukrainian civilian population to constant airstrikes. For its part, Ukraine is attacking the Russian oil industry, arms factories, and critical infrastructure with long-range drones to hamper Moscow’s war efforts.