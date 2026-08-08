Several people were killed and injured in a series of Russian attacks on Ukrainian regions. According to authorities, at least two people were killed and two others were injured in the Dnipro region. Russian forces attacked the oblast with artillery and aerial bombs, regional military administrator Olexander Ganscha reported on Telegram. In the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, authorities reported that a 68-year-old man was killed by a drone, and a 46-year-old woman was seriously injured in the explosion of an attack drone.

In the evening, several people were injured in Russian attacks in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad. Ganscha reported on Telegram that nine people were injured, including four children between the ages of three months and six years. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for nearly four and a half years. Recently, Russian forces have been attacking primarily civilian targets in the neighboring country.