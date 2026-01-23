At least six people have been killed in the Black Sea region as a result of Ukrainian counterattacks during Russia's war of aggression.

ARCHIVE – A Ukrainian soldier from the Defense Intelligence Service prepares to launch the An-196 Ljutyj long-range drone at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

According to Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of Russia's Krasnodar Krai, three people were killed in the small resort town of Arkhipo-Osipovka. Another 13 people were injured, including minors. Debris from a drone reportedly fell there.

On the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea, which was annexed by Russia, three people were also killed in a Ukrainian attack, according to Sergei Aksyonov, the governor appointed by Moscow. He said two others were injured. He did not provide any details.

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced this morning that it had intercepted 131 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the annexed Crimea. The figures cannot be independently verified, but they do provide insight into the intensity of the Ukrainian counterattacks.

With Western assistance, Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia’s war of aggression for more than four years. In recent months, Kyiv has significantly expanded its counterattacks deep into Russian territory. As a result, an increasing number of civilians are being harmed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that the war must be taken back to Russia.