On its way from Java to Sulawesi, a ship suddenly catches fire at sea. Many of the approximately 271 people on board are rescued. However, there are also fatalities and numerous people missing.

Suddenly, a ship catches fire at sea off the coast of Indonesia. For some of the more than 270 people on board, help comes too late.

At least 5 people have died in a fire on a ship carrying more than 270 people in Indonesia. Another 41 people are still missing following the accident on the open sea near the island of Madura off the coast of Java, reported the news portal “Sindonews,” citing Nanang Sigit, head of the Surabaya emergency services.

According to him, rescue workers had brought 225 people to safety by boat by Sunday afternoon. The ship was en route from Surabaya on Java to Makassar, a city in the south of the island of Sulawesi. The fire broke out for reasons that remain unknown off the coast of Madura Island, which lies off the coast of Java.