At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on a gas station in southeastern Ukraine. Among the victims was an eight-year-old boy, according to Olexander Hanscha, head of the military administration for the Dnipropetrovsk region, who posted the information on Telegram.

HANDOUT – In this photo released by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration, the Ukrainian flag flies as smoke rises following a Russian missile attack. Photo: Uncredited/Dnipro Regional Administration/AP/dpa

Six other people, aged 20 to 60, were reportedly injured in the attack on the gas station in the Kryvyi Rih district. A fire reportedly broke out at the site of the impact. Hanscha also posted a photo showing a heavily damaged gas station and a firefighter extinguishing a burned-out car.

With Western assistance, Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years. In recent weeks, Russia has repeatedly shelled gas stations in Ukraine. This followed Ukrainian counterattacks on the Russian oil industry—such as refineries and oil depots. Kyiv aims to disrupt the Russian army’s fuel supplies and deplete Moscow’s war chest. As a result, Russia has temporarily faced a gasoline crisis.