At least four people have been killed in eastern Ukraine by Russian glide bombs. Thirteen others were injured, according to Vadym Filashkin, the military governor of the Donetsk region, who posted the information on Telegram. The Russian military dropped seven bombs on the city of Kramatorsk and the nearby settlement of Bilenke. A high-rise building and a store were hit. Kramatorsk is just over a dozen kilometers from the front line.

According to official reports, the major city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine was also heavily bombed. At least one civilian was killed and 16 others were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel. The attack reportedly targeted the center of the industrial city. More than a dozen houses were destroyed in the attack. Russian troops have advanced to within just over 20 kilometers of the city.

Glide bombs are dropped from Russian fighter jets at high altitudes, dozens of kilometers away, and glide toward the target area using their wing structures. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years.