At least four people have been killed in eastern Ukraine by Russian glide bombs. Thirteen others were injured, according to Vadym Filashkin, the military governor of the Donetsk region, who posted the information on Telegram. The Russian military dropped seven bombs on the city of Kramatorsk and the nearby settlement of Bilenke, striking a high-rise building and a store. Kramatorsk is just over a dozen kilometers from the front line.

According to official reports, the major city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine was also heavily bombed. At least one civilian was killed and 29 others were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel. The attack reportedly targeted the center of the industrial city. More than a dozen houses were destroyed in the attack. Russian troops have advanced to within just over 20 kilometers of the city. Glide bombs are dropped from high altitudes by Russian fighter jets dozens of kilometers away and glide toward the target area using winged structures.

Missile Attack on Odessa

In addition, according to authorities, the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa was attacked with cruise missiles. “Unfortunately, one person was killed,” wrote Oleh Kiper, head of the Odessa Regional Administration, on Telegram. The attack reportedly targeted the port infrastructure. Any resulting fires have been brought under control.

Ukraine has been fighting off a Russian invasion for more than four years.