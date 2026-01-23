At least 15 people have died in the Philippines as a result of flooding and landslides. Thirteen others were injured, and at least six people are missing, according to police. The cause is reportedly several tropical storms and the southwest monsoon, which have been bringing heavy rains to the Southeast Asian country for more than a week.

HANDOUT – In this photo from the Philippine Coast Guard, rescue workers in Mabini, Batangas Province, Philippines, carry a resident in need of medical assistance through floodwaters caused by heavy seasonal monsoon rains. Photo: Uncredited/Philippine Coast Guard/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

The fatalities were reported mainly in the provinces of Benguet, Rizal, and Batangas on the main island of Luzon. Nine people died in landslides or mudslides, two were electrocuted, three drowned, and one was struck by a falling tree.

According to authorities, more than 750,000 people across the country have been affected by the severe weather. More than 8,000 of them have had to seek refuge in emergency shelters.

Waist-deep water in the Manila area

In the region surrounding the capital, Manila, numerous streets and residential areas were also flooded. In some areas, the water reached hip height. Schools were closed in many places due to the flooding.

Ship traffic was partially suspended in the affected regions. According to the Coast Guard, operations were suspended at 20 ports in the central and eastern parts of the country. Meanwhile, the weather service forecast more heavy rainfall.