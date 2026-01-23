High temperatures are now leading to restrictions on water use even in supposedly evergreen Ireland. As of last night, a six-week “Water Conservation Order”—colloquially known as a “garden hose ban”—is in effect in Dublin and parts of eastern Ireland. Similar measures are already in place in Bavaria, France, Italy, and Switzerland.

The situation is also coming to a head in Germany: According to the German Association of Cities, around 80 municipalities now have to issue so-called general orders every summer when temperatures rise. These orders restrict the use of drinking water or groundwater or temporarily prohibit water withdrawal from rivers and lakes.

The Irish state-owned water utility Uisce Éireann cites dwindling supplies in rivers and reservoirs as the reason. Nationwide, private water consumption is about 20 percent above normal levels. In the Greater Dublin Area, daily consumption recently reached up to 693 million liters—about 50 million more than the average. No significant rain is in sight for the time being.

Among other things, it is prohibited to use a garden hose to water gardens, wash cars, or fill large swimming pools. Ornamental ponds and fountains may not be filled with tap water either; fish ponds are exempt. Violations may result in penalties.

Organizations Call for a More Conscious Approach to Water Use

In Germany, the German Association of Cities is calling for a change in thinking. “In the past, many people in Germany viewed water as an unlimited resource. That is no longer the case,” said Chief Executive Christian Schuchardt to the newspapers of the Funke Media Group. While the water supply remains secure, he noted, the federal and state governments should ensure uniform water withdrawal fees. This explicitly does not apply to private households, but rather to commercial water withdrawal. The fees for commerce, industry, and agriculture must provide an incentive to conserve water.

In light of the situation, the Greens are also calling for companies to take more responsibility. Party leader Britta Hasselmann told the Funke newspapers: “Companies that extract large amounts of water must also take responsibility.” The rules governing water withdrawal should be standardized nationwide. “Drinking water for people must always take priority. It is not a commodity like any other.”

The German Association of Counties defended municipal restrictions. “Heat waves and droughts are becoming more frequent in many regions. In such situations, even private, non-essential consumption—such as filling swimming pools—must be critically examined,” President Achim Brötel told the Funke newspapers. However, the association is initially “relying on people’s understanding and responsible behavior.”

Restrictions in the Munich area, France, and Italy

In Germany, the city of Munich recently imposed far-reaching restrictions. Private pools may no longer be filled, and watering lawns and pumping water from lakes and rivers are also prohibited. Violations are punishable by fines of up to 50,000 euros. Mayor Dominik Krause (Greens) explained the move by stating that “following an exceptionally dry winter and spring,” Munich’s water supply resources are “currently under extreme strain.”

Following the third heat wave, France is experiencing widespread drought. Restrictions are in place not only in the south but also in the Moselle department near the border, where the prefect has imposed restrictions through the end of August. In Italy, regions such as Tuscany and Lazio have banned the use of tap water for private gardens, pools, or hosing down yards and cars.

The Thing About House Numbers

In Switzerland, the municipality of Coldrerio in the canton of Ticino reported a critical situation and signs of a new water crisis. The neighboring country took a creative approach to dealing with it: Residents with even-numbered house addresses are allowed to water their flower beds only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while those with odd-numbered addresses may do so on three other days. Potted plants and small home gardens are exempt. In the Emmental region of the canton of Bern, for example, the riverbed of the Fankhusbach has dried up.