Ocean circulation in the Southern Ocean and the Atlantic Overturning Current are connected. The collapse of a current system could have consequences for the whole world. Bild: Brisbane / CC-by-sa 3.0

According to a recent study, the circulation in the Southern Ocean has reversed. This could have dramatic consequences for the global climate.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you An international team of researchers has discovered a previously unknown phenomenon with the help of earth observation satellites.

The scientists were able to prove that the ocean circulation in the Southern Ocean has reversed.

This could have serious consequences for the global climate. Show more

Global ocean circulation is crucial for the Earth's climate. The currents running through all the world's oceans transport heat from the surface to the depths. In other places, cold and nutrient-rich deep water returns to the surface.

Scientists have been observing for some time that the northern motor of the global current system, AMOC (Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation) for short, is stuttering due to warming in the Arctic and inflowing meltwater. Climate researchers are already warning that the North Atlantic overturning circulation could be close to a tipping point.

Deep water releases CO₂

Scientists have now identified an even more dramatic situation for the circulation in the Southern Ocean. With the help of earth observation satellites, a team of international researchers has even recorded a reversal of ocean circulation in the southern hemisphere.

The study comes from the National Oceanographic Center (NOC) in the UK and was recently published in the scientific journal "PNAS". The scientists' measurements show that the Antarctic deep water, which is important for the Southern Meridional Overturning Circulation (SMOC), has become increasingly warmer in recent decades. The circulation has now reversed: surface water is being replaced by rising deep water, which releases heat and carbon dioxide (CO₂) that has been stored for centuries.

"We've never seen this before"

Antonio Turiel, a scientist at the Institute of Marine Research in Barcelona, explains: "We are experiencing a real reversal of ocean circulation in the southern hemisphere. We have never seen this before."

While AMOC is still at the tipping point, the reversal of the southern current engine is having profound consequences in the southern hemisphere. The upwelling of warm, CO₂-rich deep water is thought to be the cause of the accelerated melting of sea ice in the Southern Ocean.

Measurements have shown that the Antarctic deep water, which is important for the southern circulation pump, has become increasingly warmer in recent years and decades. Bild: Hannes Grobe/ Alfred-Wegener-Institut für Polar- und Meeresforschung (AWI), CC-by-sa 2.5

This process could lead to a doubling of atmospheric CO₂ concentrations by releasing carbon that has been stored in the deep sea for centuries. The consequences for the global climate are not yet foreseeable. However, the effects would be dramatic, write the researchers involved in the study.

Consequences for the global climate unforeseeable

As early as 2023, scientist Qian Li from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) warned: "The weakening of the Southern Circulation Pump would profoundly alter the marine circulation of heat, fresh water, oxygen, carbon and nutrients. The consequences of this would be felt throughout the global ocean for centuries to come."

The current NOC study points to alarming effects - also for the northern hemisphere. The overturning currents in the Southern Ocean play a key role in regulating the planet's heat and carbon. Their disruption could also have consequences for the North Atlantic overturning circulation - and thus for the climate in Europe and other regions.