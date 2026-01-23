The International Seabed Authority (ISA) concluded its annual session in the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica without reaching an agreement on a regulatory framework for the controversial deep-sea mining industry. During the five-day General Assembly, the 172 member states negotiated an international regulatory framework for the potential extraction of raw materials from the seabed. Environmental organizations campaigned against deep-sea mining and are calling for a moratorium.

Criticism of Initiatives Outside the ISA System

The WWF expressed regret that, aside from the budget, only one significant decision was made: deep-sea mining companies will be granted provisional observer status. “Given the ongoing investigations into contractors and the growing support for a moratorium, this sends the wrong signal at the wrong time,” said Martin Webeler, an expert on deep-sea mining at WWF Germany. The environmental organization also criticized the renewed postponement of a long-overdue review of the International Seabed Authority (ISA). The review is intended to examine whether the ISA is fulfilling its mandate effectively and for the benefit of all humanity.

Greenpeace called for more decisive action against companies and countries that seek to push ahead with deep-sea mining outside the international framework. This call comes in particular in light of the attempt by the United States—a non-member state—to unilaterally allow mining companies to extract raw materials from the seafloor. “The ISA must now take unified action against countries and companies that want to engage in deep-sea mining on their own,” demanded Daniela von Schaper, a marine expert at Greenpeace Germany.

Instead of the so-called “Mining Code,” which would allow the ISA to regulate commercial deep-sea mining internationally, many countries and environmental organizations are calling for a moratorium. The goal is to prevent mining until the impacts on the marine environment have been scientifically clarified. The WWF stated that Mauritius, Mozambique, and the Congo have joined the ranks of countries advocating for a moratorium. This brings the total number of countries supporting this position to more than 45.

Deep-sea mining

The ISA was established by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which came into force in 1994, to manage the seabed in the high seas. Outside national territories, the seabed is considered the common heritage of humankind. Deep-sea mining primarily involves the extraction of manganese nodules. These form over millions of years and contain raw materials such as manganese, cobalt, copper, and nickel. They could be used, for example, in batteries for electric cars. Studies warn of significant risks to the largely unexplored ecosystems of the deep sea.