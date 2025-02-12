The black devil normally lives at depths of up to 2000 meters. An injured specimen has now surfaced near the coast of Tenerife. Researchers captured the rare encounter on camera.

The "black devil" normally lives in tropical and subtropical seas at depths of 200 to 2000 meters.

It is known from a scene in the movie "Finding Nemo" (2003).

The specimen we saw was injured and in poor condition. The fish died the same day. Show more

Off the coast of Tenerife, a specimen of the deep-sea fish black devil was spotted near the surface. The NGO Condrik Tenerife, which is dedicated to the research and protection of sharks and rays, published a video of this rare encounter. The fish, also known as Melanocetus Johnsonii, was discovered during a shark research expedition.

The sighting took place near Playa San Juan in the municipality of Guía de Isora on January 26, as reported by Tenerife Weekly. Marine biologist Laia Value, who discovered the fish, reported that so far only dead specimens of this species have been found so close to the surface. She explained that the fish was injured and in poor condition and had only survived for a few hours.

The dead animal was collected as a sample in a water-filled container and taken to the Museum of Nature and Archaeology in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The NGO emphasized that it is a legendary species that normally lives at depths between 200 and 2000 meters. The fish uses its dorsal appendage covered with bioluminescent bacteria to attract prey, similar to the movie "Finding Nemo".

The organization explained that the reasons for the fish's appearance on the surface remain uncertain. Possible explanations could include a disease, rising currents or the presence of a predator.

