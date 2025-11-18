The Federal Office for Cybersecurity registered almost five times as many reports of advertising for online investment fraud in the first half of 2025. Nicolas Armer/dpa

Cyber criminals lure people in with fake ads and deepfakes. Reports of online investment fraud increased almost fivefold in the first half of 2025.

Perpetrators use fake ads and deepfakes with prominent faces to gain trust.

Overall, the number of cyber reports remained stable at a high level of around 35,700 cases. Show more

Fraud attempts remain the most common phenomenon in Swiss cyberspace. According to the latest semi-annual report from the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BACS), a total of 35,727 reports were received in the first half of 2025.

Advertising for online investment fraud has increased particularly sharply: with 3485 cases, the BACS recorded almost five times as many reports as in the same period last year (729).

In these cases, cyber criminals lure potential victims into supposed investments with fake online advertisements. Well-known personalities such as the President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, are often misused as figureheads. Deepfakes and fake interviews with celebrities are increasingly being used to increase credibility.

Phishing also remains a problem

Fraudsters use paid search engine ads to place their fake banking pages in front of genuine login portals. There is also an increase in cases of two-stage phishing, where victims are first contacted online and later tricked into disclosing sensitive data over the phone.

The BACS also reports an increase in ransomware attacks: 57 cases were registered in the first half of the year, compared to 44 in the previous year. Hacktivist activities surrounding major events such as the World Economic Forum in Davos or the Eurovision Song Contest were successfully averted thanks to defensive measures.

Since April 1, 2025, Switzerland has had a reporting obligation for cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. By the end of June, 180 reports had been received. According to the BACS, the close cooperation between the state, industry and operators is helping to further strengthen the country's cyber resilience.