During their migration, dozens of deer in Siberia fall onto ice as smooth as glass - unable to move and close to death. Fishermen bring the animals to safety with sledges and their bare hands. The rescue on video.

Christian Thumshirn

A video from Siberia shows dozens of deer stuck on a frozen lake in the Novosibirsk region. Because it was unusually mild, the surface of the ice became slippery - the animals were unable to stand or move on.

Fishermen carry animals to the shore

Fishermen from the Karasuk district discovered the deer on a lake and brought them to the shore - some on sledges, some on their shoulders. The rescue was laborious and risky: the frightened animals kicked and bit.

Emergency services move in - not all survive

Rescue teams later used a hovercraft to help rescue other animals. According to the authorities, the majority survived - but some of the deer had already died by the time the helpers arrived.

More videos from the department