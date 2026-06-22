The trial for the murder of a young woman in Bellach, Solothurn, in April 2023 began Monday at the Solothurn-Lebern District Court. The proceedings began with the questioning of the defendant.

The Solothurn-Lebern District Court is hearing the case in the High Court’s courtroom: A 22-year-old Swiss man is accused of deliberately killing a young cyclist in Bellach, Solothurn, in April 2023. (File photo)

When asked about the crime, the events of the evening in question, and other charges, the 22-year-old Swiss man exercised his right to remain silent. He, however, spoke at considerable length in response to questions about his personal background.

Among other things, he spoke of his “dark thoughts,” which he said kept recurring. He also said it was difficult for him to understand why he sometimes did malicious things that caused others to suffer.

The defendant is currently serving a pre-trial detention sentence at the Poeschwies Correctional Facility. He said it was helpful to discuss these issues in therapy. However, the dark fantasies of violence have not gone away; in fact, they have recently resurfaced.

When asked by the presiding judge what kind of person he was, the young man replied that he was actually helpful by nature. But in light of the crime in question, he saw himself more as the monster that the public perceives him to be.