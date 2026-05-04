The accused is said to have killed his partner out of a "selfish attitude", resentment and a need for control. From today, he will be tried at the criminal justice center in Muttenz BL. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Urs Flüeler

The violent death of a former Miss Switzerland finalist caused nationwide horror. The man is said not to have accepted the end of the marriage. As of today, the accused is on trial.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In February 2024, a man from Basel is alleged to have killed his wife and mother of two children in their home and then dismembered her body.

The case attracted international media attention.

From today, Monday, the accused will have to answer to the Basel criminal court for the murder of his wife and disturbing the peace of the dead. Show more

From Monday, a family man will have to answer to the Basel criminal court for the murder of his wife and disturbing the peace of the dead. He is accused of strangling his wife "in cold blood" and chopping up her body. He killed the woman in his family home in Binningen BL on February 13, 2024, according to the indictment from the public prosecutor's office. The police arrested the 43-year-old the next day.

The couple argued before the crime. It was about a possible divorce or separation, according to the indictment. The accused then pushed his wife against the wall, beat, strangled and strangled her with an object until she suffocated in agony. The man acted in "complete awareness", with "reckless disregard" for life and with a clear intention to kill, according to the indictment.

"Fully capable of acting rationally"

Prior to this, the woman, a former Miss Switzerland finalist, is said to have considered separation or divorce in an argument and demanded to see his accounts. The man was unwilling to temporarily separate from the two children and support the woman financially. He killed his partner out of a "selfish attitude", resentment and a need for control, the report continues.

The accused then allegedly dismembered the body. In doing so, he was "fully capable of acting rationally and without any sense of reverence", according to the indictment.

The couple's two young children, relatives of the woman and the victim support organization are asserting civil claims as private plaintiffs.

International headlines

The case also made international headlines. The trial at the Criminal Justice Center in Muttenz BL is being held in camera. The court will announce the verdict on May 13. The presumption of innocence applies.