The 53-year-old Hungarian man, who is charged with the murder of a Zurich bartender, denied in district court on Tuesday that he suffers from a mental disorder. He claimed that his medical records had been falsified.

A 53-year-old Hungarian man is standing trial for murder. He is now a terminal cancer patient. He is facing trial from his hospital bed. (File photo)

The psychiatric evaluation of the defendant describes him as “unpredictable and prone to violence.” He suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. In addition, he has a personality disorder with antisocial and paranoid traits.

"None of that is true," the defendant said during questioning. He claimed he had no mental disorder. This was followed by a rambling account of how his criminal brother had forged the medical records. However, there is already an initial diagnosis from Hungary dating back to 2007 that diagnosed the former electrician with schizophrenia.

The prosecution is seeking a 16-year prison sentence and indefinite detention for the former electrician. In addition, he is to be deported from the country for 15 years.

Trial from a hospital bed

The man, who has multiple prior convictions, is currently housed at the Bauma ZH Care Center, a facility for inmates with health impairments. He is a cancer patient and is receiving palliative care. He is standing trial from his hospital bed.

He is not satisfied with his living conditions. He complained that he is being denied the necessary medical treatment in Bauma. Last year, he received immunotherapy that was effective against his cancer. However, he is now being denied this treatment.

The man is facing trial for allegedly stabbing the bartender at the “Lugano Bar” in the Langstrasse neighborhood on August 30, 2023. The defendant denies the charges. “I didn’t do anything.” He doesn’t even know this bar. He only learned its name from the investigation files.