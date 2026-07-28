The 53-year-old Hungarian man, who is charged with the murder of a Zurich bartender, denied in district court on Tuesday that he had been looking for a woman named “Debora” in the Langstrasse neighborhood. He also denied stabbing a bartender to death.

A 53-year-old Hungarian man is standing trial for murder. He is now a terminal cancer patient. He is facing trial from his hospital bed. (File photo)

“That wasn’t me,” insisted the defendant, who is facing trial from a hospital bed due to his cancer. He claimed he hadn’t even been in Zurich at the time. “It must have been someone else.”

The district attorney’s office accuses the former electrician of killing the bartender at the “Lugano Bar” on August 30, 2023, with at least seven knife stabs. The defendant allegedly believed that the bartender was hiding “Debora.”

The defendant, however, denied that he had been looking for a dark-skinned woman named “Debora.” He claimed he did not know her at all. However, a letter was found in his apartment in which he asked the Swiss authorities to search for “Debora.” Investigators also found a cardboard sign with the words “Debora, come, I’ll help.”

Prosecutors Seek Committal

It is unclear whether this “Debora” even exists. A psychiatric evaluation had already diagnosed the defendant with “delusional relationship ideas” back in 2016. In other words, he imagines relationships that do not exist. The 53-year-old said it was inconceivable that a psychiatrist could make such a claim.

The expert report prepared in connection with these criminal proceedings describes the man as “unpredictable and prone to violence.” He suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. In addition, he has a personality disorder with antisocial and paranoid features.

The prosecution is therefore seeking a 16-year prison sentence and indefinite detention. In addition, he is to be deported from the country for 15 years.

Trial from a hospital bed

The man, who has multiple prior convictions, is currently housed at the Bauma ZH Care Center, a facility for inmates with health impairments. He is receiving palliative care.

He is not satisfied with his living conditions. He complained that he is being denied the necessary medical treatment in Bauma. Last year, he received immunotherapy that was effective against his cancer. However, he is now being denied this treatment.

It is still unclear when the district court will announce its ruling.