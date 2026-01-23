The 53-year-old Hungarian man, who is set to stand trial for murder at the Zurich District Court on Tuesday, began the trial from his hospital bed. He is a cancer patient and is receiving palliative care.

A 53-year-old Hungarian man is standing trial for murder. He is now a patient with terminal cancer. He is facing trial from his hospital bed. (File photo)

“I’m in pain, just like every day,” said the former electrician. But he felt capable of getting through the trial. The medications he would need during the trial—including morphine—were stored on a table next to the bed. Two paramedics were present in the courtroom throughout the trial.

The 53-year-old denied the homicide charge against him. “I didn’t do anything.” He claims to have nothing to do with it. The man is facing trial for allegedly stabbing the bartender at the “Lugano Bar” in the Langstrasse neighborhood in August 2023. The prosecution is seeking to have him committed.