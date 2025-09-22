  1. Residential Customers
Long queues Delays and cancellations at European airports continue after cyber attack

dpa

22.9.2025 - 06:07

Passengers are still feeling the effects of the cyber attack on Monday. Long queues are to be expected at Berlin Airport in particular due to a major sporting event the day before.

DPA

22.09.2025, 06:07

Due to the ongoing consequences of the cyber attack and the return flights of thousands of marathon runners, Berlin Airport (BER) is again expecting longer delays and further problems on Monday. With 95,000 passengers, many more people are expected than on a normal Monday with 75,00 to 85,000, a spokesperson told dpa.

Passengers at the airports in Dublin, Brussels and London, which were also affected, are still feeling the effects of the cyber attack days later. Brussels Airport, for example, has asked the airlines to cancel half of the departures scheduled for Monday. Passengers are asked to arrive at the airport two to three hours before departure.

Problems also in Dublin and London

At London Heathrow, airport staff still had their hands full on Sunday in order to return to normal flight operations. In the afternoon, the airport was still informing passengers on its website that work was continuing to rectify the incident at check-in. However, the majority of flights were able to resume as planned.

The airport in the Irish capital Dublin, which was also affected, announced on Sunday that it was continuing to work on overcoming the problems caused by the technical fault. By midday, 13 flights had been canceled.

BER asked passengers to check in online and, if possible, to check in their luggage independently at the machines.

Queues at London Heathrow Airport after the cyber attack. (September 20, 2025)
Queues at London Heathrow Airport after the cyber attack. (September 20, 2025)
Bidl: Keystone/Maja Smiejkowska/PA via AP

IT service provider attacked

IT service provider Collins Aerospace was the target of a cyber attack on Friday evening, it confirmed to Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The company had announced on Saturday that it was working on a solution for its customers. Early Monday morning, the company told dpa that it was in the final stages of the necessary updates to make the system fully functional again.

Empty check-in desks in a terminal at Berlin's BER airport on Saturday after a cyber attack on a check-in and boarding company.
Empty check-in desks in a terminal at Berlin's BER airport on Saturday after a cyber attack on a check-in and boarding company.
Image: Keystone/dpa/Carsten Koall

The background to the cyber attack remains unclear. Berlin, Brussels, Dublin and London Heathrow airports reported problems with passenger handling due to the attack, according to the air traffic control umbrella organization Eurocontrol. The other major German airports were not affected.

