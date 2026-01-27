A test of patience for passengers at Geneva Airport. A glitch at Skyguide air traffic control affected air traffic on Tuesday. (archive picture) Keystone

A breakdown at Skyguide air traffic control brought air traffic in Geneva to a temporary standstill. Despite a gradual resumption of operations, delays and detour are to be expected throughout the day.

Passengers had to be patient in Geneva on Tuesday. A breakdown at Skyguide air traffic control prevented all take-offs and landings at Geneva Airport for part of the morning.

Just after 10.00 a.m. - around fifty minutes after the disruption began - operations could be resumed for half of the flights. By 11.00 a.m., 80 percent of flights had resumed, according to Geneva Airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat. He was confirming a report by the news portal matin.ch.

Nevertheless, delays are to be expected throughout the day, the spokesman added. On Tuesday morning, eleven flights had to be diverted to Basel, Lyon or their point of departure. Passengers were asked to check the status of their flight with their airline.

Software update leads to problems

A planned software update was carried out during the night. Some system components were not loaded correctly, Skyguide announced on Tuesday afternoon. As a result, a return to the original software version and a controlled restart of the system were necessary in the morning, the Swiss air navigation service provider added.

Following the technical incident, skyguide temporarily closed Geneva's airspace as a precautionary measure. Skyguide is now operating at 80 percent capacity again. This measure will remain in place for 24 hours, it added. After that, skyguide expects to return to normal capacity.

The safety of all flights and passengers was guaranteed at all times. Skyguide regrets the inconvenience that this precautionary measure has caused for partners and passengers. Zurich airspace was not affected by this measure and operated normally, the statement added.