A cyber attack on an IT service provider for check-in and boarding systems is disrupting operations at several European airports. Brussels Airport is particularly affected.

The attack is having a significant impact on flight operations, with delays and cancellations expected, and several European airports may be affected.

London Heathrow also reported disruption, but spoke of a technical issue with a third party provider, which will be resolved as soon as possible. Show more

Brussels Airport is struggling with the consequences of a cyber attack. The service provider for the check-in and boarding systems was attacked on Friday evening, the airport announced on its website. A considerable impact on flight operations is to be expected. Several European airports were affected.

Brussels said that only manual check-in and boarding was currently possible due to the attack. The service provider is trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. There will be delays and flight cancellations. Passengers should check their flight status with the airline before they arrive and allow sufficient time at the airport, the statement continued.

Swiss and Zurich Airport report no problems

Swiss did not have to cancel any flights due to the cyber attack, Swiss spokesperson Michael Stief told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Only check-in in Brussels had taken a little longer and one flight from Berlin had arrived an hour late. There were also no problems at Zurich Airport on Saturday morning, a spokesperson said on request.

London Heathrow Airport stated that there could be delays, but only said that a third-party provider of check-in and boarding systems for several airlines had a technical problem. This is being worked on as quickly as possible.

Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers.



A company responsible for the passenger handling systems at Berlin's BER airport was also attacked on Friday evening, the airport announced. The airport then cut the connections to the systems. Passengers have now had to expect longer waiting times at check-in and boarding and delays since the morning.

"Due to a technical fault at a system provider used throughout Europe, there are longer waiting times at check-in. We are working on a technical solution," the airport informed travelers in a ticker tape on its website.

The airport's website showed in the morning that many flights were able to take off without delays, but some were subject to short and sometimes longer delays.

