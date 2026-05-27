Oil & Vinegar / Assisi B.V.

The delicatessen chain Oil & Vinegar is insolvent. Around 80 employees are affected. Despite the financial problems, the stores are to remain open for the time being while investors and solutions are sought.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The delicatessen chain Oil & Vinegar has filed for insolvency.

Around 80 employees in Germany are affected.

The stores will remain open for the time being, but the online store has been deactivated. Show more

The well-known delicatessen chain Oil & Vinegar is fighting for survival. The German operating company has filed for insolvency.

Francisco Deutschland GmbH, based in Cochem on the Moselle in Germany, is affected. The company operates 19 branches of its own and also works with three franchise partners. Around 80 people are employed.

Despite the financial difficulties, the stores are to remain open for the time being. Customers can continue to shop. However, the online store is currently not available.

Parent company also bankrupt

The company cites the collapse of its Dutch parent company Assisi BV as the main reason for the insolvency.

This company had already filed for insolvency in the Netherlands in April. According to the insolvency administrator, this directly caused financial difficulties for the German subsidiary.

According to the report, the company is also suffering from weak consumer sentiment. The high cost of living, rising energy prices and inflation have made many customers more reluctant to make purchases.

Employees initially protected

The Cochem district court ordered provisional insolvency proceedings on May 21. According to the report, the employees have since been informed of the situation.

Wages and salaries should be secured for the time being. Insolvency benefits from the Federal Employment Agency will apply for the months of May to July.

Search for investors underway

In the coming weeks, insolvency administrator Jens Lieser intends to hold talks with landlords, suppliers, banks and potential investors.

The aim is to stabilize operations and keep as many stores as possible open. According to the report, there are already initial interested parties.

Oil & Vinegar was founded in the Netherlands in 1999 and sells oils, vinegars, spices, pasta, sauces and other delicatessen products. The brand is also present in Switzerland.