According to the current planning of the US program office and manufacturer Lockheed Martin, the delivery of the Swiss F-35 jets is still scheduled from mid-2027 from the US manufacturer's plant, as an Armasuisse spokesperson announced on Saturday in response to an inquiry.

The fighter jets will be delivered in the latest configuration, according to an Armasuisse spokesperson.

According to Armasuisse, Switzerland will be able to operate its F-35A with the current engine configuration without any restrictions. Show more

An inspection report had previously indicated possible delays. Deliveries of the Swiss F-35A jets are scheduled to begin in mid-2027 in the USA from the Fort Worth manufacturing plant and from mid-2028 at the Cameri plant in Italy. The fighter jets will be delivered in the latest configuration, the Armasuisse spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday. For Switzerland, this is the so-called Block 4.

According to an inspection report by the US Court of Auditors, from which the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" newspaper quoted on Saturday, no F-35 was delivered on time last year. On average, the delay was 238 days - almost four times as much as in 2023. However, according to the report, the manufacturer Lockheed Martin assumes that the Block 4 aircraft will be delivered in an operationally approved configuration from 2026. According to Armasuisse, this will then also apply to the Swiss jets.

In order to curb the delays, the US Department of Defense has reduced the originally planned Block 4 software package. It is still unclear which functions will initially be missing. Later functions will be retrofitted after delivery, according to Armasuisse. Regular software updates are a normal process.

"The current cost estimates from the US government, which Switzerland has received, cover the planned Block 4 configurations for the delivery of the Swiss F-35A," Armasuisse added. The US government has waived Switzerland's share of the development costs.

Swiss jets without restrictions

According to Armasuisse, Switzerland will be able to operate its F-35A with the current engine configuration without any restrictions. The F-35A will therefore not require a new engine in the future. From the mid-2030s, however, retrofits to the engine (Engine Core Upgrade) and cooling system (PTMU) are planned in order to optimize maintenance and enable future sensor upgrades.

These improvements will be carried out as part of a fighter maintenance program. Armasuisse emphasized that it is currently not possible to quantify the exact costs as the relevant technologies are still under development.