Despite historically high fuel costs, the U.S. airline Delta Air Lines returned to profitability in the second quarter. The bottom line was a profit of 1.6 billion U.S. dollars.

Delta Air Lines, the world's largest airline, posted a profit in the second quarter despite high jet fuel prices. This was made possible primarily by higher ticket prices. (File photo)

Higher ticket prices partially offset the impact of high fuel costs, as Delta announced on Friday. In the first quarter, the world’s largest airline had reported a loss of $289 million. Compared to the same quarter last year, however, profits were down 25 percent. Meanwhile, revenue rose 19 percent to $19.8 billion thanks to strong global demand.

Fuel bill rises by two-thirds

According to its own figures, Delta Air Lines had to absorb the highest fuel bill in its history. The costs for the quarter totaled more than 4.1 billion dollars, up 67 percent from the previous year.

The aviation industry is suffering from the sharp rise in oil prices resulting from the war in the Middle East. At Delta, costs per seat and per route flown rose by 21 percent over the course of a year.

To offset the higher expenses, the airline raised ticket prices. Revenue per mile flown increased by 12 percent. Growth was particularly strong in the premium segment, where revenue rose by 17 percent.

In-House Refinery Supports Business

Delta also benefited from a unique feature of its business model: the airline owns its own refinery. Its revenue nearly doubled to about 2.1 billion dollars in the quarter under review.

"Delta is operating from a position of strength," CEO Ed Bastian was quoted as saying in the statement. The company confirmed all of its financial targets for the full year 2026. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, however, had expected the company to lower its forecasts.