Numerous democratically governed U.S. states are suing over the tariffs recently imposed by President Donald Trump on 60 international trading partners. Switzerland is among these trading partners.

The states accuse the U.S. government of once again imposing sweeping tariffs under the pretext of combating forced labor in global trade, according to the complaint filed with the United States Court of International Trade (CIT)—a federal court for international trade and customs law in New York. The 25 states filing the lawsuit called the action arbitrary.

Citing allegedly insufficient measures against forced labor, the Trump administration had imposed tariffs of 10 or 12.5 percent on imports from 60 trading partners. This also includes products from Switzerland. The tariffs have been in effect since July 24. According to U.S. officials, exemptions include, among other things, products that are already subject to certain other tariffs, such as steel.