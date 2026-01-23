Numerous democratically governed U.S. states are suing over the tariffs recently imposed by President Donald Trump on 60 international trading partners. Switzerland is among these trading partners.

The states accuse the U.S. government of once again imposing sweeping tariffs under the pretext of combating forced labor in global trade, according to the complaint filed with the United States Court of International Trade (CIT)—a federal court for international trade and customs law in New York. The 25 states filing the lawsuit called the action arbitrary.

These are the tariffs in question

Citing allegedly inadequate measures against forced labor, the Trump administration imposed tariffs of 10 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively, on imports from 60 trading partners. This includes products from Switzerland. The tariffs have been in effect since July 24.

Switzerland took note of the new tariff rate, as the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (WBF) announced on the day it took effect in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. However, it firmly rejected the allegations of forced labor raised in the context of the U.S. investigations.

“The total tariff will be raised to at least 12.5 percent, but existing most-favored-nation tariffs will be taken into account. This puts Switzerland on par with Japan and South Korea, but in a less favorable position than the EU and Taiwan, which have a total tariff of 10 percent,” the WBF announced. Switzerland continues to seek a legally binding agreement with the United States.

At the same time, the tariffs do not apply to all imported goods. According to U.S. officials, exemptions include, among other things, products that are already subject to certain other tariffs, such as steel and aluminum.

Trump has already failed in court with his tariff policy

From the U.S. government’s perspective, the new tariffs came just in time to counteract the elimination of global tariffs, for which Trump would otherwise have had no legal basis. These tariffs had served as a temporary replacement for the originally planned global tariffs that Trump had announced would take effect in the spring of 2025.

In a landmark ruling in February, however, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a large portion of these original Trump tariffs. The Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s earlier tariffs against dozens of trading partners—including Switzerland—were unlawful under an emergency law. A clear majority of the justices ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority as president.

As a result, the U.S. government must refund billions in tariffs. Since then, the government has been looking for other ways to collect import duties. Trump believes there is a global trade imbalance that is detrimental to the United States. Tariffs are intended to correct this imbalance.