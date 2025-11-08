Young people in Denmark will not be allowed to use social networks until they are 15. However, with special permission from parents, use should be possible a little earlier.

The Danish government wants to ban children and young people under the age of 15 from accessing social media.

The Danish Ministry of Digitization announced yesterday that the minimum age would be introduced for certain social media, without specifying which ones. The question of how such a measure would be enforced also remained open.

"Denmark is one of the first countries in the EU to take a pioneering step towards introducing age limits for social media," explained the Ministry of Digitalization. The move is aimed at protecting children and young people in the digital world.

Australia leads the way

However, parents could be granted the right to allow their children to access social media from the age of 13 after a review. An alliance of parties from the right and left of the spectrum expressed their conviction that children should not be left alone in a digital world in which harmful content and commercial interests have too much of an impact on their everyday lives and childhood.

"Children and young people suffer from sleep disorders, lose their calm and ability to concentrate and are increasingly under pressure from digital relationships in which adults are not always present," the statement said. No parent, teacher or educator can stop this development on their own.

In Australia, the parliament passed a similar measure in December. There, the minimum age for access to social media was set at 16. Platforms such as Tiktok, Facebook, X and Instagram were later fined up to 50 million Australian dollars (26.1 million Swiss francs) for failing to protect children.