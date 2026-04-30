Denner boss Friedrich leaves. sda

There has been a surprising change of boss at Migros discounter Denner. Torsten Friedrich is stepping down with immediate effect due to differences over the strategic direction of the company. The Chairman of the Board of Directors is taking over for the time being.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Denner CEO Torsten Friedrich resigns after just over a year in office due to strategic differences.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michel Gruber, takes over the management of the discounter on an interim basis.

Under Friedrich, Denner had sharpened its strategy and introduced new store concepts. Show more

There is an abrupt change of management at Switzerland's largest discounter. As Migros writes in a press release, Denner CEO Torsten Friedrich is stepping down from his post at the end of April.

The move is being made at his own request, but is related to differing ideas about the future direction of the company. Both sides had come to the conclusion that a change at the top would be the best basis for Denner's further development.

Strategic differences as the trigger

A dispute over the direction of the company had apparently developed behind the scenes. The press release refers to "different ideas about the strategy". No details are provided.

Friedrich had only taken over at the beginning of 2025 and had initiated several changes since then. These included a reorganization of management and the further development of the store concept with a stronger focus on fresh products.

"Time for a new path"

Until further notice, Chairman of the Board of Directors Michel Gruber will take over the operational management of the company. He is head of the Migros Group's Retail department and knows the discounter well.

In the press release, Gruber praised the work of his previous boss. Friedrich has provided important impetus and strengthened Denner's position in a challenging market environment.

Friedrich himself says goodbye with conciliatory words. He thanks the employees and describes Denner as a "strong company with a clear discount profile and loyal customers".

At the same time, he explains that the time is now right for him to take a new career path.

It is currently unclear what the long-term future holds for Denner and who will succeed him.