Gérard Depardieu was supposed to come to Putbus on the island of Rügen to sing despite the ongoing trial against him in France. But nothing came of it - which probably also surprised the organizer.

A concert with Gérard Depardieu at the Putbus Theater on the island of Rügen has been canceled at short notice. According to the theater, he is not allowed to leave France, where he is currently on trial for sexual assault. There was initially no confirmation from Depardieu's management when asked by dpa. The "Ostsee Zeitung" had previously reported.

The concert was originally planned for Friday evening. The director of Theater Potbus, Peter Gestwa, said that they only found out about the travel ban on Thursday afternoon. "It came as a surprise that the public prosecutor's office turned up and wanted his passports," he said. They hadn't expected that. The hall was sold out.

Women accuse Depardieu of sexual assault during filming

Two women - a set decorator and an assistant director - accuse the actor of indecently touching them on their buttocks, breasts and private parts during filming in 2021. The public prosecutor's office is therefore demanding an 18-month prison sentence with a three-year probation condition. This means that the actor would not have to go to prison if he complies with the conditions. Depardieu denies the allegations. The court is due to deliver its verdict in the case on May 13.