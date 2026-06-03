The Federal Department of Economic Affairs rejects the latest accusations from the USA in connection with the punitive tariffs. At the same time, Guy Parmelin explained Switzerland's position on the issue to US Secretary of Commerce Jamieson Greer in Paris on Wednesday.

Following the meeting at the WEF, President Guy Parmelin and US Trade Representative Greer met again on the sidelines of the OECD ministerial meeting in Paris on Wednesday. (archive picture)

The findings and recommendations of the US Trade Representative (USTR) on the investigations in connection with the so-called "Section 301" have been acknowledged, wrote the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) in response to a request from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

At the same time, the EAER "vehemently" rejected the accusations. Instead of an import ban, Switzerland is pursuing a comprehensive approach that combines state regulation, mandatory risk assessments initiated by the private sector and international cooperation, the statement continues.

The USA accuses Switzerland and numerous other countries of not taking sufficient action against the import of products manufactured using forced labor. Washington is proposing additional tariffs of 12.5 percent for these countries, according to a report published on Tuesday (local time) by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

According to the EAER, Switzerland's "comprehensive approach" focuses on prevention and tackling the causes within supply chains. "These approaches differ in terms of method, but not in terms of objective and effectiveness," said the Department of Economic Affairs.

Switzerland has already clearly communicated its view to the US authorities, the EAER reiterated. "Accordingly, the conclusions of the report are rejected. US industry will not be harmed by Switzerland's practice," it continued.

President of the Swiss Confederation and Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin had the opportunity on Wednesday to once again make Switzerland's position on forced labor clear to the USA. He met with US Secretary of Commerce Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Conference. Following the meeting, Parmelin announced on social media that both sides would continue to work on solutions.

Replacement for previous tariffs

The recommended tariffs will not come into force immediately, as the EAER made clear. The EAER assumes that the new additional tariffs will replace those in force until July 24, 2026. Negotiations with the USA on a trade agreement are continuing, taking current developments into account.

Switzerland is now examining the USTR report in detail and will discuss the options for action and the next steps, according to the Swiss government. The US government wants to receive comments on the plans by July 6. A public hearing is scheduled for July 7.