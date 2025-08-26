Migros may sell Hotelplan to Dertour following Competition Commission decision (archive image) Keystone

The Competition Commission (COMCO) has approved the takeover of the former Migros subsidiary Hotelplan by the tour operator Dertour.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Following an in-depth examination, the authority came to the conclusion that competition in Switzerland was not impaired by the merger.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Competition Commission stated that the merger would lead to greater concentration in individual markets. However, travelers would still have various alternatives: in addition to traditional travel agencies, online platforms and direct bookings with airlines and hotels would also be available. This diversity ensures that it is still possible to compare prices and offers.

Migros announced the sale of the majority of the Hotelplan Group to the German tour operator Dertour in mid-February. Dertour operates the Helvetic Tours and Kuoni brands in Switzerland, among others. Together, the two companies operate over 150 travel agencies in Switzerland.