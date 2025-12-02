Dertour Suisse makes 250 people redundant. Dertour Suisse

Three months after the takeover of Hotelplan, the integration at Dertour Suisse is progressing: with a reorganization of IT, a streamlined branch network and the end of the Travelhouse brand, the Swiss travel world is changing noticeably.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Following the takeover of Hotelplan, Dertour Suisse is pressing ahead with the integration and cutting jobs, particularly in IT and purchasing.

Around 15 travel agencies are to be merged by the end of 2026, with most of the employees being taken on.

The IT systems will be standardized, purchasing will be centralized and the Travelhouse brand will disappear in favour of existing Kuoni specialty brands. Show more

The travel group Dertour Suisse is making cuts following the takeover of Hotelplan. The Kuoni owner announced on Tuesday that around 250 jobs are expected to be cut by the end of 2027. Fifteen branches will also be closed.

Three months after the takeover of the Hotelplan Group (with the exception of the vacation home rental company Interhome), the integration is progressing rapidly. To this end, Dertour Suisse has developed a new structure for the joint organization, which was presented to employees on Tuesday morning.

The job cuts will primarily affect IT and purchasing, as a Dertour spokesperson told the news agency AWP. The sales network will also be reduced. By the end of 2026, 15 branches are expected to be merged for economic reasons.

Which travel agencies will be affected will be announced later, said the Dertour spokesperson: "The brand under which the branches will operate in future will be examined individually for each location."

The travel group will probably continue to operate 120 branches in Switzerland in future. This will give it the largest network of travel agencies in the country, it said. The Dertour spokesperson said that most of the staff at the branches would also be retained in the merger: "The management structure in particular will be streamlined."

IT bundled

IT will also be merged. The basis for this is the German parent company Dertour Group's technological platform for reservations, bookings, purchasing and production. In addition to the Dertour brands Kuoni and Helvetic Tours, the Hotelplan and Migros Ferien brands will also benefit from the joint system in future. Purchasing for Dertour Suisse will be handled in Germany.

There will also be restructuring in the specialty travel segment: Here, the Hotelplan brand Travelhouse is disappearing, as the spokesperson said. The Travelhouse travel offering will be taken over by the nine Kuoni specialist brands.