Pascal Meier should have become head of cardiology at Aarau Cantonal Hospital. He is now not taking up his post due to public criticism. (symbolic image) Keystone

The designated Head of Cardiology at Aarau Cantonal Hospital is not taking up his post following public criticism. The hospital announced on Wednesday that he no longer sees the prerequisites for successful work.

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Ongoing public discussions and personal hostility were the reason for his withdrawal, according to the Aarau Cantonal Hospital (KSA). Against this backdrop, Pascal Meier no longer sees the conditions for a successful and undisturbed performance of his role as Chief Physician as given. The KSA regrets this decision.

The background to the hostility is the fact that Pascal Meier is the brother of KSA CEO Markus Meier. In its press release, the KSA states that the recruitment process was carried out in a structured, transparent and compliant manner. Meier was chosen on the basis of his proven professional qualifications and many years of experience.

The family relationship between the CEO and the designated head physician had already been communicated transparently when the election was announced in December 2025. The CEO was neither involved in the process nor part of the decision-making bodies.

The KSA intends to communicate the further procedure for filling the position of Chief Physician at a later date.