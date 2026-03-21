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New study suggests Designer dogs are more likely to cause problems than their purebred ancestors

Oliver Kohlmaier

21.3.2026

Designer dogs like this Labradoodle are particularly popular with first-time owners.
Designer dogs like this Labradoodle are particularly popular with first-time owners.
Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa (Archivbild)

Designer dogs like the Labradoodle are extremely popular, but according to a study, they show behavioral problems more often than their purebred ancestors. But this is also down to their owners.

21.03.2026, 17:50

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to a study, designer dogs such as Cockapoos or Labradoodles exhibit behavioral problems more frequently than their purebred ancestors.
  • In 82 percent of cases in which a parent exhibited a certain problem behavior, doodle offspring are likely to show this behavior in an even more pronounced form.
  • Cockapoos in particular show more aggression and rivalry when interacting with other dogs.
  • The owners could also be responsible for this, as the studies suggest.
Show more

Doodles everywhere: Crossbreeds between poodles and other dog breeds are very popular worldwide. However, a new study suggests that this trend is due - at least in part - to the simple expectation that such dogs are hypoallergenic, healthy and child-friendly.

The research found that Cockapoos, Cavapoos and Labradoodles, for example, exhibit more undesirable behaviors than the breeds from which they are descended. This is suggested by a study by the Royal Veterinary College (RVC). According to the study, Cockapoos in particular showed more aggression and rivalry when interacting with other dogs.

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Almost 10,000 dogs compared

"The results of this study underline the importance of owners thoroughly researching the characteristics of a breed or crossbreed before purchasing to avoid making an ill-informed breed choice," write the authors of the study in the specialist journal "Plos One".

The team from the Royal Veterinary College analyzed data from 3424 mixed-breed dogs and 5978 purebred dogs, which was collected via an online questionnaire from owners of Cockapoos, Labradoodles, Cavapoos, Cocker Spaniels, Labrador Retrievers, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and Poodles.

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Differences among owners too

The results showed that the designer dogs differed from their purebred parents in just over half of all comparisons. The researchers examined problem behaviors such as fear of traffic or loud noises, separation anxiety or excitability.

They found that in 82 percent of cases where a parent exhibited a particular problem behavior, the doodle offspring were likely to exhibit this behavior in an even more pronounced form.

However, the study also found that there were differences between owners of mixed-breed dogs and those of purebred dogs. Owners of designer dogs were more likely to be first-time owners and more likely to use non-professional sources for training advice, such as social media or friends and family.

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