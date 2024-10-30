1.30 a.m.

With extremely heavy rainfall - in some places as much rain fell in one day as normally falls in a year - more and more rivers in Spain burst their banks on Tuesday. The weather service Aemet spoke of a "historic storm", the worst of its kind this century in the Valencia region.

Countless roads turned into torrents in a flash. Buildings and fields were flooded. Roads, houses and small bridges collapsed. Trees, containers, cars, trucks and people were swept away by the water like toys. Vehicles were pushed into each other and piled up into mountains of scrap metal.

Survivors reported harrowing experiences. A 57-year-old man told the newspaper "El País" that he had sought refuge in a construction trailer in Paiporta near the provincial capital of Valencia and from there tried to help several people in the water. "I held them by the hand, but the current was so brutal and so fast that we were separated and they were swept away by the tide."

Although the full extent of the tragedy is not yet known and the search and rescue work will continue for some time, a debate has already begun in Spain about possible culprits. The media and the internet have been discussing whether the authorities should have warned citizens earlier or better. Criticism to this effect has been voiced by several town hall leaders, for example. After all, we know that the "Dana" or "cold drop" weather phenomenon is dangerous. It occurs more frequently in the south and east of Spain at the beginning of autumn, when the first Atlantic lows with cold, damp air push over the warm Mediterranean.

The regional government and experts rejected the accusations. Such "brutal consequences" cannot be predicted because they depend on various factors, said the respected meteorologist Francisco Martín León to the Europa Press news agency. The weather service Aemet had provided sufficient and timely information with severe weather warnings of levels three (yellow), two (orange) and one (red).

The weather is expected to improve on Thursday. Severe weather warnings are still in place for parts of Andalusia and Extremadura in the west and for parts of Catalonia in the north-east of the country. The predicted rainfall is limited. Nevertheless, the disaster is far from over, as the authorities keep warning.