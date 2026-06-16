Just a few days after the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation, a famous reflecting pool in the U.S. capital, Washington, has turned green again. Algae have stained parts of the so-called Reflecting Pool after the facility was renovated at a cost of approximately $14.2 million (about 12.3 million euros).

U.S. President Donald Trump had personally pushed for the work. He had previously emphasized on several occasions that the pool had been dirty and unsightly for years. As part of the renovation, the bottom was coated with a dark blue finish, which Trump described as “American flag blue.” The work was scheduled to be completed in time for the July 4 celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

According to U.S. media reports, the Department of the Interior stated that the algae had already died and were currently being vacuumed out. The cause was residue in pipes that had been left idle during the construction work. This has been a recurring problem for decades. The body of water is relatively shallow, lies in direct sunlight, and heats up significantly in the summer. Algae had reappeared within a few weeks following a previous overhaul. A new water treatment system is intended to keep the basin free of algae in the future.

Renovation Has Political Implications

The most recent renovation had previously sparked political debate. U.S. media reported that the government had awarded the contracts to selected companies without a competitive bidding process. The government justified this by citing time constraints ahead of the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The pool is one of the most famous landmarks in the U.S. capital. The approximately 600-meter-long pool is located between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. It also served as the backdrop against which civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963.