Despite government campaigns and local cash incentives, the number of couples getting married in China is once again declining significantly.

In the first half of the year, 3.275 million marriages were registered nationwide, according to a report by the state-run broadcaster CCTV, citing data from China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs. That was 264,000, or about 7.5 percent, fewer than a year earlier.

In the long term, the number of marriages has been declining for more than a decade. In 2013, 13.47 million couples registered their marriages. In 2024, the number fell to 6.106 million, the lowest level since at least 1980. It rebounded last year. Now, however, it has fallen again.

Fewer young people

One reason for the decline is demographic trends. Because fewer children have been born in China over the past several decades, smaller cohorts are now reaching the typical marriage age. Experts also point to the high costs of housing, weddings, and raising children, as well as uncertain job prospects. At the same time, people’s expectations for their own lives have changed. Many young people are marrying later or choosing not to marry at all.

Chinese authorities are trying to counter this trend. Some cities, counties, and municipalities pay bonuses to couples under certain conditions. Other localities distribute vouchers for wedding receptions. Numerous provinces have also extended paid wedding leave.

Getting married should become easier

Since May 2025, couples have also been able to register their marriage with any competent authority on the Chinese mainland, regardless of their officially registered place of residence. Previously, they usually had to travel to the location of one of the partners’ officially registered residence and present a household registration document there. This document is no longer required.

For Beijing, the decline in marriages is also a problem because weddings and births are closely linked in China. The country is home to about 1.4 billion people. In 2025, the population shrank for the fourth consecutive year. Only 7.92 million children were born, while 11.31 million people died.