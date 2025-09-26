UBS is coming under pressure. sda

The Federal Council wants to massively tighten the capital requirements for UBS. In future, full equity capital is to be deposited for its foreign subsidiaries. The big bank is talking about a billion-euro burden and is threatening to pull out.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council opens the consultation on tightening capital adequacy requirements.

The measure primarily affects UBS and would tie up over 20 billion dollars in capital.

The bank rejects the package and is even considering leaving Switzerland. Show more

The Federal Council is getting serious with stricter rules for the big bank UBS. On Friday, it opened the consultation on the amendment of the Banking Act and the Capital Adequacy Ordinance. In future, foreign subsidiaries of systemically important banks are to be fully backed by equity capital.

According to the Federal Council, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), this step is necessary in order to achieve the "too big to fail" targets and strengthen Switzerland's financial stability in the long term. The importance of the foreign market in particular makes Switzerland a special case compared to other countries with global systemically important banks, the government explained.

In fact, only UBS is affected

The planned tightening only affects UBS - and is meeting with massive resistance there. The Department of Finance estimates the additional capital requirement at around 23 billion US dollars, while UBS itself is expecting 24 billion. In recent weeks, there has even been talk within the bank of a possible move away from Switzerland.

In the course of the dispute, Colm Kelleher, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS, responded clearly to the speculation. He dismissed negotiations about a move abroad as rumors: "We have not entered into any negotiations," he emphasized. Instead, he reiterated: "We will do everything in our power to remain in Switzerland - we want to be a Swiss icon."

At the same time, he described the additional equity reserves demanded as "unfeasible", particularly in view of global competitive pressure. He called for a viable middle way between stability, competitiveness and reliability for society and the state.

He also criticized the communication breakdowns between the bank and the Federal Department of Finance, which had escalated in particular following the PUK investigations into the Credit Suisse takeover. "The dialog has come to a standstill," said Kelleher.

The package had already been announced in June. The consultation process that has now been launched allows cantons, parties and associations to comment. A decision is likely to be made in the course of next year.