Train cancellations are a frequent occurrence at Deutsche Bahn. Apparently, DB also takes trains out of service to improve its punctuality statistics (archive image).

Deutsche Bahn is canceling trains in order to fudge its punctuality statistics. This is revealed by research carried out by "Der Spiegel". Pulling trains with long delays out of service can make operational sense, DB argues.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Der Spiegel, internal documents show that Deutsche Bahn deliberately cancels delayed trains in order to improve its punctuality statistics.

Canceled trains are not included in the official statistics. In addition, canceled trains sometimes continue to run empty while passengers wait for the next connection.

Deutsche Bahn justifies this with operational reasons, referring to "passenger punctuality" and rejecting the phrase "to improve statistics". Show more

Deutsche Bahn has a bad reputation, is considered chronically unreliable and delays and train cancellations are practically part of its daily operations. Now internal documents show that it not only regularly experiences long delays, but even deliberately and unnecessarily cancels trains. This is how it tries to improve its performance statistics. This was revealed by a Spiegel investigation.

"Train canceled to improve statistics." According to the German magazine's report, this reference is repeatedly found in DB's internal communication.

This refers to Deutsche Bahn's punctuality statistics, a performance record that the company's managers can consult in real time and often present at media conferences. According to "Der Spiegel", it has access to a dashboard on which these statistics can be viewed.

The public can view the punctuality statistics on the DB website. The transparency notice does not mention that canceled trains are not counted.

Trains run empty - hundreds of kilometers

A train is considered punctual if it is less than six minutes late. The railroad's trick: trains that are canceled are not counted. In other words, the proportion of punctual trains increases when delayed trains are removed from service.

For passengers, however, this often means even more delays, as they have to wait for another train.

It also often happens that the train that has been removed from the daily timetable then travels hundreds of kilometers empty through Germany to be used elsewhere. It could just as easily take passengers with it. But then it would affect the punctuality statistics as a - possibly very late - connection.

DB: "Train cancellations can make operational sense"

Deutsche Bahn explains that it can make sense to cancel a train that is running far behind schedule because passengers can then switch to a connection that runs on time.

In addition, a heavily delayed train could cause further delays on other connections. It is not just a matter of minimizing the delay of a single train, but of minimizing the delay of other trains that are affected by it. It may therefore make operational sense to cancel a delayed train, according to the Deutsche Bahn media office.

This raises the question of why these trains are not included in the statistics. The German rail operator has not provided an answer.

DB employees "contacted"

DB refers to another performance record: more important for Deutsche Bahn passengers is the "passenger punctuality" record. This measures the proportion of rail customers who arrive at their destination less than 15 minutes late. Train cancellations are included in this figure if they lead to a delay of at least 15 minutes.

In August 2025, this proportion was 66.7 percent, meaning that one in three passengers arrived at least a quarter of an hour later than the timetable had promised.

Finally, DB's media office told Der Spiegel that the wording in internal messages that a train was canceled "to improve statistics" was incorrect. Contact has already been made with an affected employee.